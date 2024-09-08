Search is underway for a man who might be linked to the Kentucky highway shootings that wounded five

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who may be linked to the shooting of nine vehicles and wounding of five people on a highway in rural southeastern Kentucky. Although they said Sunday that they couldn’t yet name him a suspect in Saturday’s shootings along Interstate 75, authorities say they consider 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch a “person of interest” and are searching for him in a remote area of rugged and hilly terrain north of London, a community roughly 75 miles south of Lexington. Authorities were notified about 5:30 p.m. Saturday about gunshots near one of the highway’s exits. They say an individual who was “off that exit” fired multiple rounds into both lanes, striking nine vehicles and wounding five people.

