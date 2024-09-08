Coney Island’s iconic Cyclone roller coaster reopens 2 weeks after mid-ride malfunction
NEW YORK (AP) — The famed Cyclone roller coaster in New York City’s Coney Island has reopened two weeks after a mechanical problem forced a mid-ride stop and people had to be helped off the attraction. The 97-year-old wooden roller coaster at Luna Park returned to service Saturday after city inspectors gave a thumbs up following repairs. The Cyclone was shut down on Aug. 22 due to a damaged chain sprocket in the motor room. The ride was stopped and several people were removed without injury. The city cited Luna Park for violations related to the damaged equipment and failing to immediately notify the city.