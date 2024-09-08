Grief, pain, hope and faith at church services following latest deadly school shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — Grief, pain, hope and faith permeated church services Sunday in an Atlanta area community coping with the nation’s latest deadly school shooting. There were prayers, hymns, sermons and at one church, a first-person account of the tragedy. Brooke Lewis-Slamkova, who teaches at Apalachee High School, told members of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church that she was about halfway through a class Wednesday when the lockdown alarms went out. She said she took heart in seeing the way students and parents comforted each other in the tragedy’s wake. A student, 14-year-old Colt Gray, has been charged with murder over the killing of two students and two teachers.

