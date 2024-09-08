Libyan authorities order detention of militia leader over killing of UN-sanctioned human trafficker

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of a militia leader and one of his aides pending an investigation into the killing of one of the country’s most notorious human traffickers. Mohamed Bahroun, commander of the First Support Battalion and an influential militia leader, as well as one of his associates, handed themselves over after allegations surfaced about their role in last week’s killing of Abdel-Rahman Milad in the capital, Tripoli. The office of General Prosecutor al-Sediq al-Sour said in a statement late Saturday that prosecutors ordered both men to remain detained after they were interrogated and shown evidence of their involvement in Milad’s slaying.

