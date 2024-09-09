Banning police investigate social media threat

Investigations continued today into the origins of social media threats made against a high school campus, possibly in the Banning Unified School District.

The online threats to perpetrate an act of violence were spotted late Saturday night and reported to the Banning Police Department, according to Lt. Brandon Smith.

"The threat ... (was) made against an unknown high school on an unknown date,'' Smith said.

He said an investigation was initiated to "determine if there was any danger to the students" in the district.

"Currently, there is not believed to be any threat to the students or staff of the Banning Unified School District,'' the lieutenant said.

The specific threat was not disclosed, and there was no word regarding how or why it was tied to a campus in Banning.

Smith said that despite nothing materializing in the initial investigation, the police department appreciated the public's alertness and willingness to report suspicious social media posts out of an abundance of caution.

Further information will be released if and when a suspect or suspects are identified, he said.

Anyone who may have details was asked to contact the police department at 951-922-3170.