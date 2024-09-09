China announces joint naval, air drills with Russia

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Defense Ministry has announced joint naval and air drills with Russia starting this month, underscoring the closeness between their militaries as Russia presses its grinding invasion of Ukraine. The ministry said Monday the “Northern United-2024” exercises would take place in the Sea of Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk farther north, but gave no details. The notice also said the two navies would cruise together in the Pacific, the fifth time they have done so, and together take part in Russia’s “Great Ocean-24” exercise.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.