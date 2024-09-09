China’s August exports grow a robust 8.7%, beating forecasts while imports soften

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports grew for a fifth consecutive month. It’s a sign of growing demand abroad even as imports fell amid a slowing Chinese economy. Data released by China’s customs office Tuesday showed exports in August expanded by 8.7% to $308.65 billion compared to the same period last year, beating economists’ estimates. The export figures for August were also up from a 7% rise in July. August was the strongest in 18 months, thanks in part to a low base in August 2023, when exports declined 8.8%. By comparison, imports grew just 0.5% compared to a year ago, falling short of the approximately 2% estimate by economists.

