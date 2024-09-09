Judge orders change of venue in trial of man charged with killing 4 University of Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has agreed to move the trial of man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a different city. In an order dated Friday, Idaho Second District Judge John C. Judge said he was concerned about defendant Bryan Kohberger’s ability to receive a fair trial at the Latah County courthouse in Moscow, given extensive media coverage of the case as well as statements by public officials suggesting Kohberger’s guilt.

