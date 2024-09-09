Kentucky bourbon icon Jimmy Russell celebrates his 70th anniversary at Wild Turkey

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) — When bourbon fans enter the Wild Turkey visitors’ center in Kentucky, they might be welcomed by Jimmy Russell. But he’s no ordinary greeter. Russell has lived through much of the distillery’s history. For 70 years, the distillery has been Russell’s home away from home. The 89-year-old Russell marks his 70th anniversary at the distillery on Tuesday. For nearly a half century, he was master distiller at Wild Turkey, putting him in charge of of production. Now he spends some days as a goodwill ambassador. He signs whiskey bottles, poses for photos and chats about his favorite topics — making bourbon and sipping it.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.