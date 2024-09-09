Line Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest threatening mountain communities, growing rapidly because of wind and terrain

Update 9/9/24 - 11:30 p.m.

The fire has burned 25,813 acres. Containment remains at 3%.

Update 9/9/24 - 6:30 p.m.

Containment has grown to 5%.

Update 9/9/24 - 6:00 p.m.

The fire has burned 23,714 acres. Containment remains at 3%.

An update from fire officials will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Update 9/9/24 - 3:15 p.m.

Fire officials will provide a live update tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Gov. Newsom announced that the state is deploying the California National Guard for added air and ground forces.

“As the Line Fire continues to pose a threat to San Bernardino communities, we’re pouring resources into this incident aggressively by deploying more air and ground support through the California National Guard. This is on top of nearly 2,000 firefighters, nearly 200 engines, and air assets we already have tackling this fire. California stands with these communities and has their backs.” - Gov. Gavin Newsom

Update 9/9/24 - 11:15 a.m.

The fire has been mapped at 21,203 acres, according to FIRIS. It is now 3% contained.

Evacuation orders were expanded Monday morning to for the communities of Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks, including and all campgrounds and cabins in the area, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced on social media.

You can find more information on all evacuation orders and warnings HERE

Update 9/8/24 - 9:30 p.m.

The Line Fire is now burning at 20,553 acres with 0% containment.

Update 9/8/24 - 9 p.m.

Firefighters continue to battle the Line Fire, that more than doubled in size overnight.

The Line Fire is now mapped at 17,459 acres with 0% containment.

Evacuation orders and warnings have impacted thousands of people in nearby communities.

Shelters have been set up at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds and the Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center.

You can find more information on all evacuation orders and warnings HERE.

Update 9/7/24 - 8:15 p.m.

The Line Fire has burned 7,122 acres with 0% containment according to Cal Fire San Bernardino's latest report.

Update 9/7/24 - 8:15 p.m.

Update 9/6/24 - 9:30 p.m.

The fire has burned 3,330 acres, according to Cal Fire. It remains 0% contained.

Update 9/6/24 - 9:30 p.m.

Update 9/6/24 - 3:30 p.m.

The fire has burned 1,180 acres with 0% contained, officials said.

Evacuations

An evacuation warning was issued overnight for the East Highland area including the neighborhoods East of Church St, North of Highland Ave; and for the neighborhood East of Weaver and North of Greenspot to the Iron Bridge.

Road Closures

Baseline from Fairwood to Brockwood for fire operations. All residents can get to and from the area but must follow the detour instructions. Aurantia Park, off Greenspot Road, is being used for a staging area and incident command post, and is closed to the public.

Original Report 9/5/24

News Channel 3 was tracking a brush fire that broke out in Highland around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was mapped at 172 acres, and was said to be growing, with zero percent containment.

The San Bernardino National Forest reported the blaze spread into the nearby woods.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, there were no evacuation orders.

