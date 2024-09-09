Mario Draghi has solutions for Europe’s sluggish economy. Will EU governments listen?

BRUSSELS (AP) — A long-awaited report on how to rescue Europe’s economy from weak growth and red tape is in. The question is, how much of its recommendations will actually be enacted by the often slow-moving politics of the European Union? The report stands out from other recipes for improvement because of its author: Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank who also served as Italy’s prime minister in 2021-22. The report, requested by the European Union’s executive commission, says Europe needs to massively ramp up its public investment in infrastructure and green energy and slash burdensome regulation in order to return to consistent, strong growth – and stop relying so much on the U.S. for defense.

