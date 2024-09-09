Missouri Supreme Court to decide whether an abortion-rights amendment goes before voters
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether an abortion-rights amendment will go before the state’s voters this year. Missouri judges on Tuesday will hear arguments in a lawsuit seeking to keep the measure off November’s ballot. A group of GOP state lawmakers and abortion opponents are the plaintiffs. They argue the abortion-rights campaign didn’t detail the host of abortion laws that the measure would undo if enacted, potentially confusing thousands of voters who signed the petition. Missouri outlawed most abortions in 2022. The constitutional amendment would guarantee the right to an abortion until fetal viability.