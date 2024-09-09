The Palm Springs Police Department recognizing Pedestrian Safety Month in September

In 2024, KESQ has reported a number of fatal pedestrian crashes. And across California, pedestrian deaths make up more than 27% of all traffic-related fatalities.

According to projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association, 7,318 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across the United States in 2023. In the Valley, pedestrian safety is key especially ahead of busy season.

"This is a tourist community, there are a lot of people from out of the area driving on our streets that are on vacation that are relaxed," warns Kenneth Merenda, a Motor Officer from PSPD's Traffic Division. "This is a health conscious community meaning we have lots of walkers and bikers that typically get out during dawn and dusk, low light conditions. Only a few areas are well lit with street lights."

And Officer Merenda says that visibility can keep pedestrians safe. "Just knowing that you are smaller than the vehicles and that vehicles have obstructions that make you less visible than you think you are, it's important to wear visible, bright clothing. And you should bring a light. If you're walking your dog, it's a good idea to have a. reflective collar and leash."

