Trump’s rhetoric on elections turns ominous as voting nears in the presidential race
Associated Press
Rhetoric by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has turned more ominous as early voting in the presidential race draws near. Over the weekend, he pledged to prosecute anyone who “cheats” in the election in the same way he believes they did in 2020, when he falsely claimed he won and attacked those who stood by their accurate vote tallies. He also told a gathering of police officers that they should “watch for the voter fraud,” an apparent attempt to enlist law enforcement that would be legally dubious. Several election officials said the rhetoric was dangerous and increased the chances for disturbances during voting or after the election.