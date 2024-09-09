Two women hospitalized after a man doused them with gas and set them on fire

DETROIT (AP) — Two women are hospitalized after a man allegedly doused them with gasoline and set them on fire in Detroit. WJBK-TV reports the attack happened around 6 a.m. Monday. A Detroit Fire official says the women had just arrived at their jobs when the man dumped gasoline on them and set it ablaze with a cigarette lighter. The women were both taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with serious injuries. The man also was hospitalized with minor injuries. Police Chief James White says the man worked at the business and had either been suspended or fired recently and believed the women were partly responsible. White says he expects to recommend prosecutors file attempted murder charges against him.

