US halts plan to remove iconic stray cats from a historic area in Puerto Rico’s capital

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government has temporarily halted a plan to remove iconic stray cats that live in a historic district in Puerto Rico’s capital until a lawsuit opposing the project is resolved. The ruling was cheered Monday by those fighting a decision by the U.S. National Park Service to remove an estimated 200 cats that meander a seaside fortress that Spain built in colonial times. An attorney for Maryland-based Alley Cat Allies said the decision is a short-term victory. The cats have long been a tourist attraction. They are both beloved and reviled by those who visit and live in Old San Juan.

