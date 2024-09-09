Women settle lawsuits after Yale fertility nurse switched painkiller for saline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dozens of women who say they suffered excruciating pain at a Yale University fertility clinic because a nurse stole fentanyl and replaced it with saline have settled their lawsuits against the Ivy League school. Patients and their lawyers announced the settlement Monday in New Haven, Connecticut. Details of the agreements were not released, but lawyers say they included significant financial settlements. The women say they underwent painful and invasive procedures for in vitro fertilization and were supposed to receive fentanyl. A nurse who was later sentenced to jail stole the painkiller for her own use and replaced it with saline.

