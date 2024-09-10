Anti-war protesters clash with police outside Australian arms convention
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Thousands of anti-war protesters have clashed with police outside a military arms convention in downtown Melbourne. Around 1,800 police officers have been deployed to a Melbourne convention center where the Land Forces International Land Defense Exposition will take place from Wednesday until Friday. Witnesses reported protesters throwing rocks, horse manure and tomatoes at police horses and officers with shields and wearing riot gear. A police officer on horseback was seen striking a protester with a riding crop. Roads have been closed off and morning peak hour traffic was disrupted by the protesters organized by Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars groups. Organizers hoped up to 25,000 protesters would turn out.