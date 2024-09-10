As warming threatens polar bear tourism, a Canadian town adapts and thrives
AP Science Writer
CHURCHILL, Manitoba (AP) — Change has broken, remade and continues to reshape the remote Canadian town of Churchill on the shore of Hudson Bay. The economic base collapsed when the military left town. Rail service and cargo ships — the lifeblood of supplies in a town not connected to the rest of the world by roads — blinked out. The weather is warming, signature animals dwindling and even the ground underfoot is shifting. To survive, Churchill turned to tourism, luring people eager to see polar bears. Leaders revitalized its port and railway. They’ve designed more flexible buildings to deal with climate change and they’re seeking to entice more varied visitors if shrinking sea ice crashes the bear population. Residents and experts say Churchill is a model for coping with dramatic shifts.