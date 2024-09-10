Flights grounded at Kenya’s main airport as workers protest against Adani deal

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of workers at Kenya’s main international airport are demonstrating against a planned deal between the government and a foreign investor. Planes have remained grounded with hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport on Wednesday morning. The government revealed that the build-and-operate agreement with India’s Adani Group would see the airport renovated and an additional runway and terminal constructed in exchange for the group running the airport for 30 years. Kenya Airport Workers Union said that the deal would lead to job losses and “inferior terms and conditions of service” for those who will remain.

