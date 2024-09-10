Indian state imposes curfew and shuts internet after fresh wave of ethnic clashes

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian authorities have imposed an indefinite curfew and shut down the internet in some parts of the northeastern state of Manipur following protests from students against a fresh wave of ethnic violence. At least nine people have been killed and several injured in the last 10 days as armed groups launched drone attacks and rockets from home-made devices. Manipur, a state of 3.7 million people on India’s border with Myanmar, has been embroiled in ethnic clashes since May of last year. Around 250 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced after mobs rampaged through villages and torched houses.

