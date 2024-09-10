Judge allows a man serving a 20-year prison sentence to remain on Alaska ballot

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man who is serving a 20-year prison sentence can remain on Alaska’s ranked choice general election ballot in the race for the state’s only U.S. House seat. State Superior Court Judge Ian Wheeles rejected a request by the Alaska Democratic Party to remove Eric Hafner from the November ballot. Hafner pleaded guilty in 2022 to charges of making threats against judges, police officers and others in New Jersey. He also has no apparent ties to Alaska. Hafner is running as a Democrat in a closely watched race headlined by Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich.

