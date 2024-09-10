Judge orders former NFL star Adrian Peterson to turn over assets to pay $12M debt

HOUSTON (AP) — Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over personal assets to help pay a debt that has ballooned to more than $12 million. A court-appointed receiver has been seeking to collect money from Peterson as part of a judgment against the four-time All-Pro running back over a loan he failed to repay to a Pennsylvania lending company. On Monday a judge in Houston granted a request by the receiver for law enforcement to accompany him to Peterson’s home in suburban Houston so he can inventory assets that can be sold off. Attorneys for Peterson did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.