Ohio is sending troopers and $2.5 million to city inundated with Haitian migrants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor of Ohio will send law enforcement and millions of dollars in healthcare resources to the city of Springfield as it faces a surge in temporary Haitian migrants. DeWine said Tuesday that he doesn’t oppose the Temporary Protected Status program that’s allowed some 15,000 Haitians to relocate to Springfield, but that the federal government must do more to help impacted communities. Already, Ohio has helped Springfield improve local translation services, driver education and healthcare services. Starting Wednesday, state troopers will help Springfield address growing traffic issues. DeWine said he is also earmarking $2.5 million over two years to provide more primary healthcare.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.