Pakistani police free the leader of former premier Khan’s opposition party

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party says police have freed its president a day after he was detained outside parliament on a charge of allegedly inciting violence. Islamabad police confirm the release of Gohar Khan, who was arrested along with several other party leaders. They are demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from prison and say their campaign will continue. The opposition party says 12 other members remain in police custody. The former prime minister was imprisoned last year after his conviction in a graft case. He remains a popular figure in Pakistan.

