Parents raise concerns over ‘inappropriate’ history course at James Workman Middle School

Kristina, a mother of two from Cathedral City, is shocked and upset about an educational video her 11-year-old daughter was shown during a history lesson at James Workman Middle School.

"There were scenes in there that were not age appropriate for the children," according to Kristina. She added that there was "a warning that was issued before the video was even watched about the sexual content in it and it shouldn't have been issued to the students."

The video in question is titled Mesopotamia: Crash Course World History #3 and was created by Complexly, an online video and audio production company, based in Missoula, Montana, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The company's educational videos are intended to be used in school settings to "accompany high school and college level classes ranging from the humanities to the sciences," according to the Crash Course website's 'about' page.

Kristina said she reached out to the school's principal with her concerns and was told an investigation into the video had been launched.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Palm Springs Unified School District regarding the incident and will have more on the district's response tonight at 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.