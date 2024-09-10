People take precautions they never thought would be needed as search continues for highway shooter

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Jittery residents living near where a gunman opened fire on a highway in Kentucky are taking precautions they never thought would be needed. Brandi Campbell says her family has gone to bed early and kept the lights off since five people were wounded in the attack last Saturday on Interstate 75 near London in southeastern Kentucky. Several school districts remain shut down Tuesday while a few others shifted to remote learning as the search for Joseph Couch stretched into a fourth day. Searchers are combing through the woods near where the shooting occurred. Five people were wounded in the attack.

