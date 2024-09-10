The MTV Video Music Awards are back. Will Taylor Swift make history?

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards return Wednesday night with a whole lot of Taylor Swift. She may soon become the most-awarded musician in VMAs history. She enters the show with 12 nominations. If she takes home eight awards, her career total will be 31, one ahead of current record-hold Beyoncé. Last year, Swift won nine awards. The VMAs, which takes place at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion. Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award. The VMAs kick off at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on Wednesday on MTV. Some performers include Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.

