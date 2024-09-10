The Trump campaign falsely accuses immigrants in Ohio of abducting and eating pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign and his allies are amplifying false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are abducting and eating pets. It’s another instance of anti-immigrant rhetoric Trump has used before in his campaigns. Officials say there’s no evidence that Haitian immigrants in an Ohio community are doing that. But Trump’s campaign and vice presidential nominee Ohio Sen. JD Vance, along with other Republicans this week, repeated the claims. Vance acknowledged it was possible “all of these rumors will turn out to be false.” The available evidence suggests they are false, even as Trump and his allies use them to fan racist stereotypes about Black and brown immigrants.

