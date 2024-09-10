UK leader Keir Starmer says he has to make tough decisions. Some of his lawmakers are unhappy
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a battle of nerves with his Labour Party. It comes when lawmakers vote Tuesday on a contentious decision to cut a payment that helps millions of pensioners pay winter heating bills. Starmer says the decision to remove the winter fuel allowance from all but the poorest retirees is needed because of the dire state of the public finances left by the previous Conservative government. but the decision has caused disquiet in the center-left Labour Party. Seventeen Labour lawmakers have backed a call to postpone the cut.