A Philadelphia officer has died of his injuries from a June shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer has died from his wounds nearly three months after being shot in the neck after a traffic stop. City officials say 31-year-old Officer Jaime Roman leaves behind a wife, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. Police say Roman had stopped the car in the city’s Kensington neighborhood on June 22 before the fleeing driver shot him. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says murder charges are expected to be filed against the driver, 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, who was previously charged with attempted murder and other counts. A spokesperson for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which represents Rodriguez Vazquez, declined to comment Wednesday.

