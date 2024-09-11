Boeing factory workers are voting whether to strike and shut down aircraft production
AP Airlines Writer
Boeing is preparing to learn whether 33,000 aircraft assembly workers are going on strike and shutting down production of the company’s best-selling planes. Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers plan to vote on Thursday whether to approve a contract offer that includes 25% pay raises over four years. If the factory workers reject the contract and two-thirds of them vote to strike, a work stoppage would begin Friday at 12:01 a.m. PDT. A walkout would be another blow to Boeing’s reputation and finances in a year marked by problems in its airplane, defense and space operations. The union local’s president has said he thinks workers will reject the deal.