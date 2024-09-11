Candidates can use campaign funds for child care in most states, but few do

A growing number of states are allowing candidates for local and state office to use their campaign dollars to pay for child care expenses. Parents of young children say the practice gives them the time and flexibility to run for office, which often requires long and obscure hours of work. Advocates say the authorization is crucial to opening doors to women in particular and bringing equal representation to public office. But few candidates have taken advantage of the state laws and numerous complex barriers persistently keep women with young children from running for office.

