Harris’ suggestion that Poland could be next if Ukraine loses the war resonates with Poles

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ warning that failing to support Ukraine could leave Poland and other countries open to attack by Russia is resonating in Poland. Wanda Kwiatkowska eagerly read reports on Wednesday morning about the U.S. presidential debate. She is convinced that a second Trump presidency would be a grave threat to her home of Poland and the larger region. Former President Donald Trump twice refused to directly answer a question during the debate about whether he wanted U.S. ally Ukraine to win the war. Harris praised U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion so far — and called for it to continue.

