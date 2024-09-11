Judge disqualifies Cornel West from running for president in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state court judge has disqualified independent presidential candidate Cornel West from running for president in the state. The judge said Wednesday that West’s electors didn’t file the proper paperwork. The decision means votes for West won’t be counted in Georgia, although it’s too late to remove his name from ballots. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox is ordering the state to post notices warning that votes for West will be void. The move leaves five candidates on Georgia’s ballot. Democrats have been seeking to block candidates who could siphon votes from Vice President Kamala Harris. Republicans are pushing to keep such candidates on ballots.

