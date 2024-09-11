Kosovo prosecutors charge 45 people over a deadly incursion by Serb gunmen

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors have filed charges against 45 people over a gunfight following an incursion by heavily armed Serb gunmen last year. A Kosovo policeman and three Serb gunmen were killed in the shootout in the village of Banjska in September. Kosovo has accused Serbia of involvement, but Belgrade denied it while tensions have risen between Serbia and its former breakaway province. Among those charged in absentia is Milan Radoicic, a politician and wealthy businessman with ties to Serbia’s ruling populist party and President Aleksandar Vucic. Last year Serbia briefly detained Radoicic.

