Skip to Content
News

Line Fire evacuees share their experience as wildfire continues to burn

By
Published 1:02 PM

Rachel and Kevin Holland evacuated from their home in Forest Falls on Sunday night, with their kids and thirteen birds – chickens and a turkey – in tow.

As they settle into a 'new normal' while the fire continues to burn, they say they're more worried about their friends and neighbors in other mountain communities who are in immediate danger from the fire.

Hear their full thoughts on evacuating, as well as the people and places that they care about that are under threat from the Line Fire, in my full story at 5:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content