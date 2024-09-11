Mariners righty Bryan Woo loses perfect game in 7th inning on homer by Fernando Tatis Jr.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo lost his bid for a perfect game and no-hitter with one out in the seventh inning Wednesday night when San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo home run.

Woo retired the first 19 batters, but left an elevated fastball on the inner half of the plate and Tatis was able to keep the line shot fair down the left field line to end Woo’s bid for perfection.

Woo relied mostly on his fastball at the top of the strike zone to shut down the Padres prior to the seventh. The closest San Diego came to a hit prior to Tatis’ homer was Manny Machado’s 113 mph line drive leading off the fifth inning that was grabbed by Randy Arozarena in left field with a diving catch.

Third baseman Josh Rojas also made an excellent defensive play charging a slow grounder from Xander Bogaerts and throwing him out to end the second inning.

Jurickson Profar followed the Tatis homer with a double and Jake Cronenworth walked on a 3-2 pitch with two outs in the inning that ended Woo’s night.

Woo, in his second season in the majors, was trying to become the first pitcher to throw a perfect game since Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees shut down the Oakland Athletics in an 11–0 win on June 28, 2023.

Before that, the last perfect game belonged to Mariners ace Felix Hernandez back in 2012 against Tampa Bay.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb