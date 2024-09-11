Share of foreign-born in the U.S. at highest rate in more than a century, says survey

MIAMI (AP) — The percentage of U.S. residents born outside the country reached its highest level in more than a century in 2023. That’s one of the findings of a survey of American life released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. It shows the foreign-born population rose last year and accounted for 14.3% of the country’s nearly 335 million people. That’s up from 2022, when foreign-born residents made up 13.9% of the U.S. population. With fewer children being born in the U.S. compared to years past, international migrants have become a primary driver of the nation’s population growth this decade.

