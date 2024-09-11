South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch happened Thursday morning but gave no further details. The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to vowed to redouble efforts to make his nuclear force fully ready for combat with the United States and its allies. Kim made such a pledge saying North Korea faces “a grave threat” because of what he called “the reckless expansion” of a U.S.-led regional military bloc that is now developing into a nuclear-based one.

