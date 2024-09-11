Sudan accuses UAE of arming rivals and prolonging war, UAE accuses Sudan of refusing to talk peace

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Sudanese government accused the United Arab Emirates of providing weapons to its rival paramilitary force and prolonging the 17-month war. The UAE called the allegations “utterly false” and “baseless” and accused the government of refusing to negotiate peace with its enemy. Their latest clash came during a U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday where its 15 members voted unanimously to extend an arms embargo in Sudan’s vast western Darfur region – a key battleground of the rival forces – until Sept. 12, 2025. Sudanese Ambassador Al-Harith Mohamed also accused the UAE of “profiting from this war through the illegal exploitation of gold.”

