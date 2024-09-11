USPS’ long-awaited new mail truck makes its debut to rave reviews from carriers

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Postal Service’s new delivery vehicles aren’t going to win a beauty contest. They’re tall and ungainly, with outsize windshields, thick bumpers and duck-bill hoods. But they’re getting rave reviews from letter carriers accustomed to cantankerous older vehicles. The first handful of the so-called Next Generation Delivery Vehicles rolled out in August in Athens, Georgia. Within a few years the fleet will have grown to 60,000, most of them electric models. The next-gen vehicles will serve as the Postal Service’s primary delivery truck on routes from Maine to Hawaii.

