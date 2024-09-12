An ER nurse says it was ‘second nature’ to rescue a man trapped in hurricane floodwaters

A man whose pickup truck got trapped in rushing floodwaters unleashed by rains from Hurricane Francine was saved by a Good Samaritan who also happened to be an emergency room nurse. Miles Crawford waded through waist-high water in New Orleans on Wednesday night to smash through the truck’s back window and pull the driver out. Ten minutes later, the vehicle was fully submerged. The 39-year-old Crawford cut his hand in the process but said he had no choice but to do what had to be done. The ER nurse at University Medical Center said the rescue was “just second nature, I guess.”

