Chad McQueen, actor in `The Karate Kid’ and son of Steve McQueen dies at 63 in Palm Desert

Chad McQueen -- an actor and auto racer who played "Dutch" in the 1984 film "The Karate Kid" and its 1986 sequel, and the son of Hollywood icon Steve McQueen -- died in Palm Desert at age 63, his wife and family said today.

McQueen's family confirmed to Variety that the multitalented Coachella Valley resident died Wednesday in the Palm Springs area.

McQueen's attorney told TMZ that McQueen died of organ failure at his ranch in Palm Desert.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Malibu, McQueen developed an affinity for racing from an early age while growing up on the set of his father's films such as "Le Mans" and "Bullitt," winning his class at the World Mini Grand Prix at 12, according to Racer X.

The younger McQueen's on-screen movie debut came in the 1978 sports drama "Skateboard," six-years before his best-known role as "Dutch." His portrayal of the antagonistic Cobra Kai member was instantly recognizable in the 1980s, a short-fused karate student who restrains Daniel LaRusso (played by Ralph Macchio) in a physical altercation until Mr. Miyagi intervenes in the film's opening act.

Dutch, who later becomes LaRusso's quarterfinal opponent in the All Valley Tournament, almost instigates a pre-tournament brawl in the locker room, kicking LaRusso in the face during the actual match but losing in a surprise result.

McQueen, who returned to play the ruthless character in "The Karate Kid Part II," was also in talks to reprise his role in the TV series "Cobra Kai," according to series co-creator Hayden Schlossberg, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

His acting career included a handful of other starring roles, including "Martial Law" (1990) and "Red Line" (1995), but McQueen turned to his other passion of auto racing, becoming a professional within the Sports Car Club of America and practicing multiple forms of racing, from motocross to speedway events, keeping the family tradition alive.

However, his career behind wheels and handlebars was cut short when McQueen sustained life-threatening injuries in a warm-up session for the Daytona International Speedway's Rolex 24 event. He ended up with a broken lower leg and multiple vertebrae and rib fractures, surviving but not in a condition to ever race again.

He remained involved with the sport, however, returning as a fan for the following year's event to thank the medics and staff, whom he credited with keeping him alive. The former actor went on to found McQueen Racing, a company that partnered with other engineers and custom developers to create high-

performance racing vehicles and accessories.

McQueen is survived by his children, Chase and Madison, who have since taken over McQueen Racing, as well as his wife Jeanie.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen,'' his family members said in a statement. "His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honor his father's legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him. He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather's as well."

"He made an unforgettable impression on the Karate Kid universe,'' said Sean Kanan, who played Mike Barnes in "The Karate Kid Part III" and "Cobra Kai,'' on social media. "Wishing his family strength and peace during this difficult time. RIP Chad."