Father of slain Ohio boy asks Trump not to invoke his son in immigration debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The father of an Ohio boy killed last year when a Haitian immigrant hit a school bus is imploring Donald Trump and others to stop invoking his son’s name in the debate about immigration. Nathan Clark spoke Tuesday at a Springfield City Council hearing. That was the same day that the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris debated, and the city in Ohio exploded into the national conversation when Trump repeated false claims demonizing Haitian immigrants, saying they eat pets. Clark said the comments mentioning his son, Aiden, who died in August last year, must stop immediately.

