New York City police commissioner resigns after his phone was seized in federal investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban has resigned. He made the announcement Thursday, just over a week after his phone was seized as part of a federal investigation. People familiar with the matter say Caban was one of several high-ranking city officials whose electronic devices were seized last week by federal investigators. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation. The investigation is being led by U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan but its subject remains unclear. It was not immediately clear whether federal authorities were seeking information linked to one investigation or several.

