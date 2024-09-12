Peru declares 3 days of national mourning for former President Alberto Fujimori

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government has declared three days of national mourning over the death of former President Alberto Fujimori. The government also granted him a state funeral despite his convictions on human rights abuses and corruption. Fujimori, who governed the South American country with an increasingly authoritarian hand between 1990 and 2000, died of cancer Wednesday at a home in the capital, Lima. A court ruling over a humanitarian pardon had freed him from prison in December. The government’s decision to honor Fujimori was published Thursday in the federal register. President Dina Boluarte, who had criticized Fujimori, offered heartfelt condolences to his family.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.