Pilots of an Alaska Airlines jet braked to avoid a possible collision with a Southwest plane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pilots of an Alaska Airlines jet aborted a takeoff in Nashville to avoid a possible collision with a Southwest Airlines plane. Alaska Airlines says the pilots braked so hard on the runway that the tires went flat from the extreme heat buildup. Federal agencies said Thursday they are investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Alaska pilots abandoned their takeoff because a Southwest plane was cleared to cross the end of the same runway. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board say they are investigating the incident at Nashville International Airport.

