Republicans challenge North Carolina decision that lets students show university’s mobile ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican Party has sued North Carolina’s elections board to block students and employees at the state’s flagship public university from showing a digital identification to comply with a photo ID law. The Republican National Committee and North Carolina filed the state court lawsuit Thursday. That is three weeks after the Democratic majority on the State Board of Elections approved the “Mobile UNC One Card” generated by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a qualifying ID. The Republicans say state law only allows a qualifying ID in a physical form. Voting hasn’t yet started in North Carolina.

