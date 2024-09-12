Senegal’s president dissolves parliament to call a snap legislative election

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal has dissolved the opposition-dominated parliament, paving the way for a snap legislative election six months after he was voted in on an anti-establishment platform. The new election has to take place within the next 90 days, according to the country’s constitution. Analysts say that Faye’s political party, PASTEF, has a high chance of securing a majority, given his popularity and his victory margin in the presidential election. The 44-year-old Faye won the vote in March to become Africa’s youngest elected leader, after promising reforms to improve the living standards of ordinary Senegalese.

